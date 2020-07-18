BARLOW — Patricia Ann Johnston, 83, died at her home Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Pat loved to read in her spare time. In her early years loved to play softball and was an avid bowler. She was a bus driver for Barlow Elementary School for 17 years. Pat loved and cherished all her family and friends.
She is survived by one son, Greg Johnston (Dawn) of Barlow; three sisters, Nancy Galindo of Yoakum, Texas, Sue Valle of San Antonio, Texas, and Kay Pierceall of Wickliffe; two sisters-in-law, Claudette Giles of Barlow and Sue Hodges of Kevil; two grandchildren, Savanna Hinchcliffe and Eric Greggory Johnston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Joe Johnston; daughter, Phyllis Ann Johnston; two sisters, Marilyn Stewart and Betty Henshaw; and her parents, Martin and Janetta Hack Tanner.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Barlow Cemetery with the Rev. Stan Waldon officiating.
Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Memorial contributions may be sent to The Ronald McDonald House, 550 South 1st Street, Louisville, KY 40202.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
