EDGEWATER, Fla. — Patricia Ann Cvengros, 83, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away after a long battle with COPD on Friday, May 22, 2020, surrounded by family at Halifax Health Hospice in Edgewater.
Patricia was an active, proud member of her community in Paducah. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. She was an avid bridge player, had a green thumb, and enjoyed spending time with her friends in her bridge and garden clubs. Patricia volunteered at many events as a Paducah Ambassador and was very proud to be a “Red Coat.” She was also a long-time member of Country Club of Paducah and a talented golfer, hitting a hole-in-one on hole number six. Patricia enjoyed spending winters in New Smyrna Beach, Florida; watching the dolphins from her balcony while visiting family and friends.
Surviving are her four children, Paula Hanson (Skip) of Lexington, Kentucky, Gail Cvengros of Nashville, Tennessee, Brad Cvengros (Tammie) of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Scott Cvengros (Randy) of Lexington, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. The times she spent with her children and grandchildren were among her favorites and she hosted the entire family for both Thanksgiving and Christmas every year.
There will be a mass at St. Thomas More followed by a celebration of life for Patricia at a time to be determined. Family and friends are welcome to attend but will likely be limited due to social distancing restrictions.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to American Lung Association at PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409 or www.lung.org/donation; or to Halifax Health Hospice at 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129 or www.halifaxhealth.org/giving.
You may leave online condolences at www.baldwin
Baldwin Brothers is in charge of arrangements.
