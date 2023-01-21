LOUISVILLE — Patricia Ann Christian Schafer died Jan. 17, 2023, at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. George William Schafer, who died on Dec. 7, 2022. Patricia was born in Paducah, to Lewis Leavell Christian and Alice Ruby Mitchell. She attended Barlow-Kevil High School and the Louisville General Hospital School of Nursing. She was active in the state and county Republican party and ran for state office twice.
She was past president of the Jefferson County and Kentucky State Medical Auxiliaries and the Kentucky Heritage Quilt Society, a ham radio operator, (K4QIO), and a past member of the Louisville Rifle and Revolver Club. She was a member of the Kentucky Watercolor Society and a member of the Broadway Baptist Church.Pat met her husband George when he was a medical student, and they were married for 71 years.
