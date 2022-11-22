On Nov. 19, 2022, in Paducah, Patricia Ann Carney Lockett (Patty) crossed over. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, friend, and neighbor who was known for her wise advice, her quick wit, her sense of style, and her generous spirit.

Patty was a great storyteller who often regaled those she loved with the tale of riding in a boat with her father through the family home during the Great Flood of 1937. She graduated from Tilghman High School in Paducah in 1948 and married Pete Lockett in 1949. Patty and Pete moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, where they had and raised their two children, Sharon and Bill. Pete was the Navy veteran, but it was Patty who ran the tight ship. The couple loved collecting antiques and welcoming friends into their west Knoxville home. Their lively den, which included an old slot machine and jukebox, could quickly be converted into a dance floor.

