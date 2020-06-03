SYMSONIA —Patricia A. (Wells) Stembridge, 77 of Symsonia, KY passed away Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by family.
Patricia was of Baptist faith, and a retiree of ISP in Calvert City where she was known as Patty Cakes.
She was know as Momma Pat to many and loved by all due to her kind heart and generous nature.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Wells and Dorothy (Brown) and Cecil Wall; two sisters, Freida Tatum, Jean Wells; and great grandson, Keegan Blake Toon.
As a loving mom, grandmother and sister, she is survived by her 6 children; Dawn Holly Lucy of Symsonia, Raymond (Jill) Stembridge of Farmington, Patrick A.R. Stembridge of Mayfield, Sonya (Jesse) Ogg of Mayfield, Kymberli A. Stembridge (Elvis P. Kitty) of Paducah, Regina (Mike) Chilton of Reidland; her pride and joy, her 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; one sister, Mary (Tom) Smothers of Hardin; one brother, Roy G. Wells of Symsonia; and several nieces and nephews.
Upon her request there will be no visitation or funeral services. The family will celebrate her life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charities; St. Joseph’s Indian School of Chamberlin, SD., P.O. Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325-0100, a local chapter of the VFW and to your local humane society.
