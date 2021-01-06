EDDYVILLE — Patrica “Pat” Summers Wicker, 85, of Lyon County, died on Dec. 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Scott; a daughter, Jennie Wicker Weill; a sister; and a brother.
She is survived by Brooks Wicker, Julie Wicker Bell and Sarah Wicker Belanger; a sister, Peggy Summers Gilland; a brother, Bill Summers; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association in her name.
Dunn’s Funeral Home is assisting with her arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.