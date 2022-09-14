Pat Vaughn, 85, of Lone Oak, died at 7:26 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at her home.

She was a long-time member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church and worked as a bookkeeper at Presley Plumbing and Lumbertia Lumber Company for many years.

To send flowers to the family of Nancy Vaughn, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 16
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, September 16, 2022
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Sep 16
Visitation
Friday, September 16, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In