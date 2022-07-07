LOUISVILLE — Pat Hicks was called home to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Pat was a wonderful husband, father, granddad, and friend.
Besides caring for his family, Pat served in many ways at Melbourne Heights Baptist Church, where he was bestowed the status of deacon emeritus.
Pat was a blessing to all around him, and was blessed in many ways. He was a grocer at heart.
He began his career in Memphis, TN working for Kroger in 1958. He came back to Mayfield where he asked his high school sweetheart, Phyllis to marry him. They were married for 55 years until her passing in 2015. During his career he was proud of the fact that he built and operated two grocery stores: one in Mayfield and one in Camden, Tennessee. After leaving Mayfield, he worked for Reeves Foods in Bowling Green for a short time, and then became Executive Director of the Kentucky Grocers Association. He always had a welcoming smile and encouraging word to share. He cared so much for the grocery industry and always wanted to help his members, who he considered his family. Both Pat and Phyllis were inducted in the KGA/KACS Hall of Fame in 2010.
He was preceded in death by his mother Neta Mae Brewer (Wilson Brewer); father Norman Hicks; his wife of 55 years, Phyllis Hicks; and daughter, Tanna (Jeff) Edelen.
Pat is survived by two sons, Jeff Hicks of Mayfield and Patrick (Andrea) Hicks of Dublin, Ohio; one brother, Palmer Hicks of St Charles, Missouri; cousin Janice Sweatte, of Mayfield; 10 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Mayfield Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be sent to the Kentucky Grocers Scholarship Fund, 340 Democrat Drive, Frankfort, KY, 40601 or the charity of your choice.
