BENTON — Pat (Downing) Green, 88, of Benton, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray surrounded by her daughters. She was a devoted homemaker who loved spending time with her family and doting on her pet cats. Pat spent her free time outside gardening, working on her flowers, and doing yardwork, especially raking. She was the longest-living member of Church Grove United Methodist Church.
Born Sept. 29, 1934, in Marshall County, Pat was the daughter of the late Leemon Downing and the late Miladean (Johnston) Downing. She was a graduate of Brewers High School.
Pat is survived by her three daughters, Carla Ivey, husband Michael, of Benton, Kelli Cornwell of Benton, and Lea Bowland, husband Drew, of Murray; four grandchildren, Jessica Doom, husband Jason, of Benton, Lauren Ivey of Benton, Rachel Cornwell, husband Mike Choi, of Benton, and McKenzie Samford, husband John, of Benton; as well as three great-grandchildren, Coen Doom, Chloe Doom and Addie Samford; one sister, Judy Garland of North Carolina; and her very special niece, Jennifer Edwards.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Joe R. Green; her parents, Leemon and Milladean Downing; one brother, Harold Downing, and one sister, Darla Edwards.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Rev. Samantha Hall officiating.
Burial will follow at Benton City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church Grove United Methodist Church, 2656 Main Street, Benton, KY 42025 in memory of Mrs. Green.
