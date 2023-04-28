BENTON — Pat (Downing) Green, 88, of Benton, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray surrounded by her daughters. She was a devoted homemaker who loved spending time with her family and doting on her pet cats. Pat spent her free time outside gardening, working on her flowers, and doing yardwork, especially raking. She was the longest-living member of Church Grove United Methodist Church.

Born Sept. 29, 1934, in Marshall County, Pat was the daughter of the late Leemon Downing and the late Miladean (Johnston) Downing. She was a graduate of Brewers High School.

