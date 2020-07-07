BENTON —Pat Beadles, 83, of Benton, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center.
She was a homemaker and member of Zion’s Cause Baptist Church.
Surviving are daughter, Susan Louise Byasee, of Gilbertsville; grandchildren, Elizabeth Marie Rohrer,of Hardin, Amanda Nichole Garvey, of Benton, Joshua Scott Costa, of Louisville; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Beadles; and son, Robert Scott Beadles.
Services will be held at noon Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Dr. Charles Frazier officiating.
Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Ballard County.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Zion’s Cause Baptist Church Building Fund, 1532 US Hwy 68 W, Benton, KY 42025.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.