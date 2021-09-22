Parris A. McKinney Sr., 72, of Paducah, passed away at 7:01 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.
He was formerly employed as a carpentry teacher at Mayfield Youth Development Center and served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis McKinney Sr. and Luevada Bowden McKinney, five sisters, and one brother.
He is survived by his wife, Lawanda Drake McKinney of Paducah; six sons, Parris A. McKinney Jr., of Nashville, Tennessee, Matthew Travis and David Bicey both of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Quincy Travis of Campbellsville, Tarris McKinney and Chris McKinney, both of Paducah; two daughters, Tamia McKinney of Louisville and Lavonta’ Travis of Knoxville, Tennessee; 22 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Otis McKinney Jr. of Paducah; one sister, Wanda Faison of Davenport, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Revs. Henrietta Owens and Alfred Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with Military Rites.
Friends may call Thursday at the church from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Masks are required for all attendees.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
