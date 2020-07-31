Parris Evan Bynum, 73, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Bynum was born in Paducah on August 13, 1946, to the late Carl Bynum and Lolita Savells Brown. He retired from the restaurant industry where he was the owner of Leroy and Lita’s Restaurant off of Exit 3 in Paducah.
Parris was a 1964 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and then served in the United States Army. He graduated with a Business degree from Murray State University.
Parris was a man of varied interest, and excelled in all of them through hard work and dedication. He was a pitcher known for his slow curveball and played for Paducah Tilghman and won a state championship with the American Legion Post 31 team. He obtained a black belt in karate and was an instructor for Tracy’s Karate Studio. He was a self-taught tennis player and accomplished ballroom dancer and instructor. He had a passion for exercise and loved to be in the sun.
He will be remembered as an incredibly competitive person with a unique personality. He was a great person who used his position at his restaurant to help those who were in need.
Parris is survived by two daughters, Christa Armstrong (Russell) of Paducah and Leslie Augustus (Chris) of Paducah; three sisters, Gail Kelly (Tommy) of Tennessee, Renee Rollins (Joe) of Tennessee, and Kim Bynum of Tennessee; two brothers, Byron Vaughn (Susan) of Benton and Vic Bynum (Paula) of Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Isaac Dailey, Elle Augustus, Aubrey Augustus, and Caelyn Augustus.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the 2:00 pm service time on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message to the family, or light a candle.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Project Hope Humane Society, 1698 W 10th St, Metropolis, IL 62960.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.