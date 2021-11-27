Parmelia Ann Harris, 79, of Paducah, passed away at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1942, in Paducah to the the late Paul Eugene Kuykendall and Florence McFadden Kuykendall. Parmelia retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation. She was a member of Maxon Christian Church.
Parmelia is survived by two sons, Sean Edward Harmon, of Paducah and Jason Harris and wife, Laura Jane, of Paducah; six grandchildren, Mary Jane Kieffer Harmon, Kade Harmon, Levi Harris, Noah Harris, Benjamin Sandman and Andrew Sandman; one great-grandchild, Sophie Lee Harris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ned Harris and her parents.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with Rev. Bob Martin officiating.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
