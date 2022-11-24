Parker Lyndsey Carman, 22, of Paducah passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Parker Lyndsey Carman, 22, of Paducah passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Miss Carman was a host at Outback Steakhouse in Paducah and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her mother, Robin Carman (Nathan Kearby) of Reidland; father, Louis Carman of Lone Oak; two brothers, Cory (Rebekah) Carman of Brookport, Max Carman of Paducah; grandparents, James and Joyce Carman of Paducah; two uncles, Greg Carman, Jamie Carman; aunt, Joane Hobgood; four nephews, Landon Carman, Brayden Carman, Hudson Carman, Joseph Carman; one niece, Sophia Lambert.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Rob Parker; grandmother, Wanda Fetty; uncle, Michael Whitaker.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Rev. Jim Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Folsomdale.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
