Pamela Joyce Barnhill Harned, 69, of Paducah, passed away peacefully on the evening of Jan. 26, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Pam was born on April 6, 1952, to Berkley and Virgie Barnhill in Paducah, and was cherished by them and her three older brothers. She grew up on her family’s farm in Melber, and was always happy to help in the garden, in the kitchen, with her adored nieces and nephews, and in any other way that might lighten the load carried by others. She was also an active member of Owens Chapel United Methodist Church in Melber. It was in that little chapel where she developed her unwavering, lifelong faith in God. She went on to graduate from Lowes High School in 1970.
On Dec. 26, 1976, Pam married Jimmie Dayle Harned and the two were inseparable from that point on. During their almost 50 years together, they enjoyed countless adventures with dear friends and family. Some of their most treasured times were spent attending church, trying new restaurants, adding to Pam’s ever-growing cookbook collection, camping, going to concerts and music festivals, fishing, quality time with family near and far, raising their three daughters, and playing with their four grandchildren. She absolutely loved being a Mimi and was so proud of each of them.
Pam worked a number of jobs over the years where she made many wonderful friends. Her smile lit up a room and she radiated kindness. It was impossible not to love her, whether she was serving your table or ringing up your groceries. She found her true calling as a teacher’s assistant for special needs children. She worked for Paducah City Schools and then McCracken County Schools until she retired in 2009, with a combined 30 years of service. The love and patience she had for her students was unmatched.
Pam lived her life treating everyone equally and with compassion, no matter what. She never met a stranger and if she did, they weren’t one for long. She was unapologetically silly and had a sense of humor out of this world. She was an incredible wife, mother, and mimi. Each of those titles were treasured by her; and her love, loyalty, and guidance never faltered. Being a good person was of utmost importance to her and she instilled that value in all those around her. Her positive outlook on life and genuine kindness will never be forgotten.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Jimmie Harned; two daughters, Sara (Jim Ed) Couch and Jess Harned (Brian Warford) all of Paducah; one step-daughter, Kristi Harned Smith of Louisville; and four grandchildren, Kade Krimple, Jack Couch, Sam Couch, and Emma Warford. She is also survived by one brother, Daniel (Sue) Barnhill of Melber; and several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Berkley Adren Barnhill and Virgie Garnett Barnhill; and two brothers, Davy Lee Barnhill and Gary Austin Barnhill.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. Rev. John Smithmier and Rev. Randy Story will be officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Owens Chapel United Methodist Church or Massac United Methodist Church.
