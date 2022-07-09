Pamela Louise Crider, 59, of Paducah died on Tuesday morning, June 28, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Pamela was a member of Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Heath High School Class of 1980. She attended Paducah Community College with a certificate in Early Childhood Development and Special Education. She dedicated her Education through teaching children with special needs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Bernice Wilson; her mother-in-law, Esther Crider; and her daughter, Peyton L. Crider.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip L. Crider Jr.; daughter, Phaith L. Crider; son, Pierce L. Crider; father-in-law, Phillip L. Crider Sr.; two grandchildren, four sisters; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.