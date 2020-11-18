Pamela Kay Lanier, 68, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
Pamela was a member of Reidland Baptist Church.
She is survived by one son Brad Wallace and his wife Anne of West Paducah; one brother Dennis Gibson and his wife Lana of Paducah; two nephews, Brian Gibson and Darin Gibson both of Paducah; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Mathis, Beau Mathis, Cameron Wallace and Abbigale Wallace.
Pamela was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Lanier; and her parents, Thomas and Sally Orsini Gibson.
Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Thursday, November 19. 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday with Rev. Dale Crabtree officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Cassidy’s Cause 6075 Clinton Road Paducah, KY 42001.
Messages of condolence may be sent to morrowfuneral
