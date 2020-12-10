METROPOLIS — Pamela Jo Davis, 62 of Metropolis, passed away on December 8, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Eastland Life Church with Brian Anderson officiating.
Pamela was a member of Eastland Life Church and loved doing mission work.
Pamela is survived by her mother, Gail Powell; husband of 35 years, David P. Davis; sons, Bobby Davis and David B. Davis and wife Allie; sister, Amy Darnell and husband Brad; brothers, Doug Moore and Kenny Moore; nieces and nephews, Alex Neihoff, Abby Neihoff, Ezra Darnell and wife Hannah, Sylas Darnell, Shane Davis, Jerry Davis, Christina Finne, Nicole Valence; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pamela was preceded in death by her father, Joseph B. Moore; son, Jason Michael Click; sister, Kristie Isoline; and niece, Amanda Hammonds.
Memorials may be made in Pamela’s name to Eastland Life Church, 716 East 3rd Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home is in charge of handling a courtesy announcement for the Davis family. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.