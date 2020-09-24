MURRAY — Pamela Hughes, 72, of Murray, formerly of Paducah, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a former employee of Briggs and Stratton.
Surviving are three daughters, April Green Seay of Sedalia, Kimberly Lynn Green of Murray and Robin Renee Green of Murray; a sister, Janice Jacobs of Paducah; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jewell Hughes and Mary (Gregory) Hughes; and a brother.
Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Joel Frizzell officiating.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is handling arrangements.
