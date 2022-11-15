SYMSONIA — Pamela Crowell Flores, 76, of Symsonia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Pamela was well loved in her community and church. She was a nurse, enjoyed gardening and being a homebody. She loved collecting pictures of family and proudly displays each one of them on tabletops around her house.
Pamela is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jose Flores; her sister, Penelope Hess of Gilbertsville; two nephews, Scott Hess of Kentucky and Brett Hess (Michelle) of California; great nieces, Anika, Chloe, and Jessica; and great nephew, Jake.
She was preceded in death by her step-daughter, Kathleen D. Flores; and her parents, Tom and Marie Crowell.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Bolton Cemetery in Symsonia with Rick Millier officiating.
Visitation will begin at noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Collier Funeral Services in Benton.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
