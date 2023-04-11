Pam Wahl, 65, of Paducah, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her residence. Pam was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church in Paducah. She was a master gardener and owner of Wahl’s Landscape and Garden Shoppe. Pam was born the daughter of the late Richard and Emma Bright.

A memorial visitation will be held 4 — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home.

