Pam Wahl, 65, of Paducah, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her residence. Pam was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church in Paducah. She was a master gardener and owner of Wahl’s Landscape and Garden Shoppe. Pam was born the daughter of the late Richard and Emma Bright.
A memorial visitation will be held 4 — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home.
Pam is survived by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Amos Wahl III of Paducah; her daughter, Hunter Wahl of Paducah; one sister, Shirley Cull of Cedar Hills, Missouri; and two grandchildren, Bailey Wahl and Kayden Wahl of Paducah.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles “Chase” Amos Wahl IV; and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paducah Symphony Orchestra or Friends of Noble Park.
Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wahl family.
