HOPKINSVILLE — Pam Rogers, 57, of Hopkinsville, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at her home.
She was disabled and in adult daycare. She was a member of New Good Hope Church in Mannington.
Survivors include two brothers, Terry Darrell Rogers of Greenville and Charles Anthony Rogers of Crofton; and two sisters, Connie Adams of Paducah and Glenda Renshaw of Hopkinsville.
Her parents were Charles and Virginia Louise Scott Rogers.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home with burial to follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hands of Hope, 5865 Old Madisonville Road, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
