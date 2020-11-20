Pam P. Duren, 69, of West Paducah, passed away at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was born in Sikeston, Missouri, on May 27, 1951, to the late Norman Peetz and Edna Greenlee Peetz. Pam was retired from Carlisle County School System as a Elementary School Teacher for 29 years. She received her Master’s Degree from Murray State University. Pam was a faithful member of the Bethel Christian Church. She enjoyed going to sporting events at Heath High School and loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
Pam is survived by her husband of 50 years, Harold Kyle Duren; daughter, Rachael Elizabeth Duren of Evansville, Indiana; son, Ryan Evan Duran and wife, Melissa of Kevil; sisters, Sherri Compton and husband, Danny of Kevil, and Marsha Burks and husband, Kelvin of Jackson, Missouri; five grandchildren, Alexander Morgan, Cody Duren, Abigayle Duren, Nolan Duren and Reed Duren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Nate Hillebrand officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Deaconess Hospital, 600 Mary Street, Evansville, IN 47747.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your messages will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.