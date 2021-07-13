Pam Millhizer, 63, of Paducah, died on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a retired cook from several local restaurants and of the Christian faith.
Surviving is her husband, Glen Menser of Paducah; three children, Steve Millhizer of Paducah, Stacy Cooper of Tuscan, Arkansas, and Terra Thomas of Winter Springs, Florida; step daughter, Lora Ashby of Madisonville; four brothers; a sister; three grandchildren; and 17 step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Clarence and Edna Millhizer; and her mother, Leona Vannatta; six brothers; and a sister.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Temple Baptist Church.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
