BROOKPORT, Ill. — Pam Burden, 70, of Brookport, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 4:23 p.m., May 31, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Pam was born on June 18, 1952, in Grand Tower to Oris and Ruth Naomi (Qualls) Turner. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Hubert Burden “Jr.”, on June 6, 1975, in Brookport. They shared almost 48 years of marriage together.
Pam was a 1970 graduate of Shawnee High School. She was a homemaker for most of her life. Pam was of the Pentecostal faith and a longtime member of the Brookport Church of God, where she played the drums and saxophone. Over the years, she taught many young kids to play the drums. Pam was a staple in the church and loved her church family dearly. She claimed to be heaviest “Burden” in the Brookport Church of God.
Pam had a larger than life personality — to know her, was to love her. She was a social butterfly. You could often find Pam at her longtime friend and neighbor, Wilma Burrus Walls’ house visiting on the porch, where many people gathered to talk about life and God. Pam enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Pam is survived by her husband, Hubert Burden “Jr.” of Brookport; daughter, Brandee Burden of Brookport; two grandchildren, Lenzee Castaneda of Metropolis and Jaden Castaneda of Brookport; several great-grandchildren, McKylnee Castaneda of Brookport, Mila Grace Burnham of Metropolis, Lily Ann Castaneda of Golconda, Remi Nyx Burnham of Metropolis; two brothers, Mike Turner of Effingham, and Bruce (Tracy) Turner of Murphysboro; several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Pam is also survived by many friends and her church family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, McKenzee Castaneda; and two sisters, Patsy and Jill Turner.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Brookport Church of God in Brookport with Charles Tate and Jim Austin officiating. It was Pam’s wish to be cremated directly after the service. A private family inurnment will be at Otterbein Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brookport Church of God Building Fund. Envelopes will be available at the church the day of the service.
Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Pam Burden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
