HICKORY — Pam Bruce Jones, 60, of Hickory, passed away at 1:14 a.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. Pam was a graduate of Lone Oak High School and a retired bus driver for the Graves County Schools. Pam enjoyed people, and her grandchildren were the high spot of her day. Her hobbies included crafts, camping, attending concerts, listening to music, watching University of Kentucky Basketball.
Survivors include one daughter, Nicole (Mark) Allemang, Clarksville, Tennessee; one son, Bobby Spears, Paducah; one sister, Shelia Bruce (Charlie) Morris, Melber; two step-sons, Jon Jones, Hickory and Daniel Jones, Murray; four grandchildren, Axton Spears, Lawson Page, Ryker Spears and Oaklyn Allemang; two step-grandchildren; one aunt, Bonnie Bruce (Billy) Dick, Mayfield; two uncles, Ronnie Thompson, Paducah and David (Mona) Thompson, Daytona Beach, Florida; and best friend, Bryan Roethemeyer.
Preceding in death were her father, Robert Norman Bruce and mother, Elna Sue Thompson Spears; step-daughter, Nikki Jones.
Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Stephens officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 — 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
