WICKLIFFE — Pam Bellamy, 50, of Wickliffe, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2023, at Stone Creek Health and Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Bellamy was born in Sikeston, Missouri, on Feb. 10, 1973 to the late George Hutson and Joan Hutson. She was a house wife and member of Blandville Baptist Church. She loved to draw landscapes and portraits and lived for running after kids. She will be remembered for being adventurous and for her good sense of humor, always pulling pranks and joking and never being too serious.

