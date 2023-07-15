WICKLIFFE — Pam Bellamy, 50, of Wickliffe, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2023, at Stone Creek Health and Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Bellamy was born in Sikeston, Missouri, on Feb. 10, 1973 to the late George Hutson and Joan Hutson. She was a house wife and member of Blandville Baptist Church. She loved to draw landscapes and portraits and lived for running after kids. She will be remembered for being adventurous and for her good sense of humor, always pulling pranks and joking and never being too serious.
Pam is survived by her husband of 10 years, Mark Damon Bellamy; three daughters, Erica Sue Mathis (Justin) of East Prairie, Missouri, Elizabeth Faye Sager of Wickliffe and Rebecca Leann Bellamy of Paducah; two sons, Brandon Bellamy of Symsonia and Brian Bellamy of Wickliffe; her mother, Joan Hutson; three sisters, Lesia Thornton (Joe) of Sikeston, Missouri, Debbie Smith of Sikeston, Missouri, and Cindy Chandler (Randy) of Wickliffe; one brother, Richard Smith (Olivia) of Benton, Missouri; six grandchildren, Kimberly Mathis, Opie Mathis, Otis Mathis, Clara Mathis, Izaak Mathis and Rylaan Mathis.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Hutson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Rev. Leon Bellamy, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Berkley Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time on Monday.
To plant a tree in memory of Pam Bellamy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.