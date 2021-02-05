SMITHLAND — Ouida Frances Shekell, 88, of Smithland passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Ledbetter.
Frances was retired from Rite-Way Vending Company and was a member of Smithland First Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, church family, and neighbor family. She enjoyed reading and was a Kentucky Basketball and St. Louis Cardinals Fan.
Surviving are her daughter, Tonya Loyd, and significant other, Angel White of Ledbetter; grandson, Brent Doom of Ledbetter; two great-grandchildren, Amarie Smith and DeShon Smith both of Paducah; and former son-in-law, Joe Joe Smith of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Bill Shekell; two sons, Leslie Shekell and David Shekell; one granddaughter, Rachelle Smith; and her parents, Leslie and Lena Cress.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Smith Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Danny Sherrill officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter.
Friends may visit the family from noon to service hour on Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
Smith Funeral Chapel of Smithland is in charge of arrangements.
