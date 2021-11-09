Otey Pryor, 89, of West Paducah, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Otey was born in Kevil, on Nov. 23, 1931, to Gideon M. and Eva G. Nall Pryor. His passion for horses and harness races led him to Bluegrass Downs where he was a paddock judge for many years. He enjoyed gardening and watching UK Basketball. Otey worked at CTS for many years and was of the Baptist faith.
Otey is survived by his wife of 69 years, Myra Pryor; two daughters, Marilyn Vanvactor (Alan), of Knoxville, Tennessee, Pamela Dixon (David), of Columbus; three sons, Michael Pryor (Sharon), of Kevil, Bobby Pryor (Debbie), of West Paducah, Marvin Pryor, of West Paducah; three brothers, Gideon Pryor Jr., of Lone Oak, Kenneth Pryor (Donna), of Melber, Billy Pryor, of Paducah; five granddaughters, Laura Vanvactor Greene (Eric), of Denver, Colorado, Lisa Pryor Sullivan (Alan), of Lone Oak, Kayla Pryor Haynes (Nick), of Lone Oak, Jennifer Dixon of Columbus, Sara Baker Jones (KC), of Metropolis; six grandsons, Jeffrey Vanvactor (Leslie), of Honduras, Brandon Dixon (Anya), of Arlington, Anthony Dixon, of Columbus, Drew Halbert (Shondra), of Martin, Ryan Baker (Jenna) of Oscar, Pat Curtin, of Massachusetts; several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Berlene Marlow, Mae Swaringen, Olala Reinheimer; three brothers, T.J. Pryor, James Pryor, Boone Pryor; one granddaughter, Amy Curtin, and his parents.
Graveside services will be held at Harris Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, with Rev. Ryan Baker officiating.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Parkinson’s Foundation 200 SE 1st St., Ste. 800. Miami, FL 33131.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
