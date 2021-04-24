Oscar Gene Lindsey, 94, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Woodbury, Tennessee.
He was a World War II veteran of the United States Army and a longtime member of the American Legion.
He had retired after over 35 years as a cable repairman at South Central Bell. He was a lifelong member of Woodlawn Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Paducah. The church was organized in 1927. He served in many positions for the church. He sang in the choir, served as an Elder for many years, taught the Whosever Will Men’s Sunday School Class for many years. He was also an interim choir director, accompanied by his wife, Jeanette. Oscar was known for his bass voice and sang in a quartet with church members, with the Hawkins quartet and Hamilton Brother quartet on a local radio program/station at WPAD in the 1950s.
Oscar was a graduate of the class of 1945 at Reidland High School, where he sang in the choir, participated in, and won various Quad State vocal music competitions at Murray State University. Instructors taught him from the James D. Vaughan School of Quartet in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. He and one of his close friends from school were asked to sing with the Jordanaire’s Gospel Quartet as back up to Elvis Presley. He chose to remain at home, where he continued to sing gospel music wherever he could, sharing God’s blessing to everyone he met.
Oscar is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Anne Lindsey Spahr, and husband, Scott, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Jennifer Ruth Lindsey of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Karen O’Brien, David Gene Andrews, Beth Spahr, Emily Salisbury (Jordan); four great-grandchildren, Addie Carol O’Brien, Leah Beth Powell, Caleb Spahr, Elliana Salisbury, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jeanette Hughes Lindsey; one daughter, Nancy Carol Lindsey Andrews; his parents, Robert Jewell Lindsey and Letha Reva Hester Lindsey; one sister, Betty Manning.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Woodlawn Cumberland Presbyterian Church, with Randy Lowe officiating. Burial will follow the service at Fooks Cemetery in Marshall County.
Visitation will be held from noon until the 2 p.m. service time Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Woodlawn Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Woodlawn Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3402 Old Benton Road, Paducah, KY 42003; Woodbury Health and Rehab, 119 High Street, Woodbury, TN. 37190; American Legion of Kentucky, P.O. Box 2123, Louisville, KY 40201.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
