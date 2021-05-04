CLINTON — Orville “Popi” Burgess Jr., 86, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home.
He was a member of Second Baptist Church and the owner of Burgess Bros. Grain in Clinton for over 45 years.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha Jo Cole Burgess of Clinton; two sons, Rick (Glenda) Burgess and Tim (Lori) Burgess, both of Clinton; five grandchildren, Jarrod (Holly) Burgess, Kayla (Deke) Deweese, Tyler (Ashley) Burgess, all of Clinton, Josh (Ella) Burgess of Cunningham and Dylan (Breeanna) Burgess of Clinton; seven great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Burgess, Ralyn Burgess, Cooper Burgess, Carter Burgess, Eli Deweese, Carson Burgess and Parker Deweese; and three sisters, Keitha Voight of Denton, Texas, Barbara Mabry of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Judy Lane of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville Sr. and Beulah Allen Burgess; grandson, Clayton Burgess; six brothers, W.L. Burgess, Thomas Burgess, Kenneth Burgess, George Burgess, Keith Burgess and Terry Burgess; and one sister, June Dunn.
Funeral services will be private with burial in Pleasant View Memorial Gardens, but there will be a public visitation from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton.
Memorial Donations: Gideons International, P.O. Box 1325, Fulton, KY 42041 or Samaritans Purse Ministries, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Brown Funeral Home of Clinton is in charge of arrangements.
