CALVERT CITY — Orville Howard, 76, of Calvert City, passed away at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Marshall County Hospital.
Orville was born in Paducah, Kentucky, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 1946 to John and Inis Howard. He was employed as an electrician out of Labor Union Hall #816.
Mr. Howard is survived by his companion, Jewell Jones of Calvert City.
Mr. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, John Howard and Inis Crutcher Howard; his sister, Ruby Dove; and his brothers, Roy Howard, John Wayne Howard and Jesse James Howard.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Bro. Scott Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Marshall County Humane Society, 6301 US-68, Benton, KY 42025.
