SMITHLAND — Orvel ‘Red’ Warren, 87, of Smithland, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He is survived by a daughter, Evelyn Walker of Smithland, One sister, Gayle Smith of Tiline; four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Junnie Linnie Warren. His parents, Charles Warren and Ina Mae Joiner. One son, Marvin Warren.
Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Smith Funeral Chapel. Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday Sept. 22, 2022, at Smith Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Chuck Ladd officiating. Interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Ledbetter.
Smith Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
