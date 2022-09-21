SMITHLAND — Orvel ‘Red’ Warren, 87, of Smithland, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

He is survived by a daughter, Evelyn Walker of Smithland, One sister, Gayle Smith of Tiline; four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

Service information

Sep 22
Visitation
Thursday, September 22, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Smith Funeral Chapel
Adair Street
Smithland, KY 42081
Sep 22
Funeral Service
Thursday, September 22, 2022
12:00PM
Smith Funeral Chapel
Adair Street
Smithland, KY 42081
Sep 22
Interment
Thursday, September 22, 2022
2:34PM
Oak Grove Ledbetter
Ledbetter
Ledbetter, KY 42058
