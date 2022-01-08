BROOKPORT, Ill. — Oron “Tom” Souders Jr., 69, of Brookport, passed away at 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Massac Memorial Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home starting with Masonic rites.
Tom was retired from Yellow Freight Lines and a member of Masonic Bay City Lodge #771.
Tom is survived by his wife, Linda Souders; daughters, Traci Thompson, Lindsay Dorman (Zach) and Laura Hayes (Jason); son, Chris McWaters; grandchildren, Marlie Poppen, Chase and Mia Thompson, Josie Reese Walker and Justice and Hadley Dorman; great grandchildren, Maci Copley and Grayson Poppen; sisters, Stephanie Copeland (Bruce) and Denise Tolbert (Odus); and nephews, Micah and Matthew Tolbert and Brent and Brandon Copeland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oron C. Souders Sr. and Jacqueline “Jackie” (Lytle) Souders.
A visitation will be held from 4 — 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Tom’s name to Project Hope, PO Box 125, Metropolis, IL 62960.
