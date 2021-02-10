Oreen F. Scott, 79, of Wingo, died at 2:14 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She worked as an operator until her retirement from AT&T. She was a member at Wingo Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Budd, her son, Ernie, and six siblings.
She will be buried next to her husband in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
The Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001 is in charge of arrangements in Cheyenne.
The Brown Funeral Home, 1223 West Broadway, Mayfield, KY 42066 is in charge of the local arrangements.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Mayfield-Graves County Food Pantry, 424 S. 9th St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
