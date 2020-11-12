METROPOLIS, Ill. — Opal Sophia Quint was born May 21, 1930, to her parents Jesse and Amelia (Foss) Quint near Round Knob, Illinois, and died November 10, 2020, peacefully in her sleep.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Kent Hollis officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Opal graduated from the SIU normal school with a teaching certificate and went on to teach first at New Columbia, Jefferson and Clark schools in Massac County, and finally at Franklin Elementary, where she taught third grade for over twenty years. She was beloved by many of her students, who still remember her and continue to live and work in the community with her values and compassion in mind.
She attended her church, St. John Lutheran, faithfully and regularly, spending many hours leading the church garden club, and was instrumental in the installation of wood parquet mosaics in the sanctuary interior. She loved gardening, antiques, yard sales, and researching family history particularly of her mother’s Foss side. She had a feminist nature and was an early proponent of empowering women when it was not always culturally acceptable to do so.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Milledge “Mickey” Quint; two sisters, Doris (Schmidt) Phillips of California and Francis Steinohrt of Ohio; and a brother, Leonard Quint, of Metropolis.
She is survived by a daughter, Mona Hoyle; son, Chris Quint; and grandchildren, Nicole and Travis Hoyle. Also, nieces and nephews including Teresa Schmidt and Myra Hatala of California; and Barbara Adcock, and Joe and Tommy Quint of Metropolis.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the church. Customarily accepted social distancing guidelines are to be observed. The wearing of a facemask or covering is strongly encouraged.
Any gifts or memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 5187 Old Marion Road, Metropolis, IL 62960. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
Pallbearers will be Chris Quint, Joe Quint, Tommy Quint, John Hoyle, and Travis Hoyle.
