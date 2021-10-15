LIMA, Ohio — Opal Mae Nothdurft, 88, died at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center.
She is survived by two sons, Bruce (Denise) Nothdurft, of Charlotte, North Carolina and Brien Nothduft, of Ottawa; two daughters, Karen Rayl of Ada and Denise Garretson, of Ada; seven grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren; and three sisters, Betty Morris of Ada, Kathryn Wade, of Philpot, Kentucky, and Gwenna Fitzgerald, of Green River, Wyoming.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Paul Nothdurft; her daughter, Rebecca Baker; two brothers and four sisters; and a great granddaughter. Her parents were Archie and Helen (Cambron) White.
Memorial Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Paducah, Kentucky.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10 -11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada
