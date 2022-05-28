Opal Higdon Cooper, 85, of Paducah, passed away at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Opal was born in Fancy Farm, on Wednesday, August 5, 1936, to Francis and Maurene Higdon. She was the retired office manager for Higdon Food Service and Higdon Furniture. She enjoyed gardening, reading, playing tennis and cards. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by her daughter, Tammy Zimmerman (Mike) of Paducah; her sisters, Elaine Elkins of San Clemente, California, and Julie DuPerrieu (Steve) of Paducah; her brothers, Jerry Higdon of Panama, Kenneth Higdon, Phil Higdon (Betty) and Mark Higdon (Teresa), all of Paducah; her granddaughter, Rachel Wright (Chad) of Paducah; her great-granddaughters, Olivia Blake Wright and JoAnna Wright.
Mrs. Cooper was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth Marcus Cooper; her son, Marcus Cooper; her parents, Francis Higdon and Maurene Hobbs Higdon; her brothers, Fred Higdon and Don Higdon; and two sisters-in-law, Donna Higdon and Shirley Higdon; and one brother-in-law, Sherwin Elkins.
A memorial funeral mass is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Brad Whistle officiating.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the church.
A private inurnment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100; or St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 5645 Blandville Rd., Paducah, KY 42001.
