MAYFIELD- Ollie Mary Elizabeth Bright Reeves, 80 of Mayfield died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her residence. Ollie was a member of the St. James A.M.E. Church and retired from West KY Allied Service and formerly employee of Curlee and Mayfield Manufacturing.
She is survived by her two sisters, Barbara Jackson, of Paducah and Carolyn Morris, of Mayfield and several nieces and nephews and a host of cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Otelia Diggs Bright; her husband, Rev. Anthony Reeves; Brothers, Thomas, Richard and George Bright and Sister Martha Maddox.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Pastor Grey Pruitt Rev. Anthony Morris, Pastor, Gregg Hussey and Rev. Gloria Lasco officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
