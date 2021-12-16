MAYFIELD- Ollie Mary Elizabeth Bright Reeves, 80 of Mayfield died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her residence. Ollie was a member of the St. James A.M.E. Church and retired from West KY Allied Service and formerly employee of Curlee and Mayfield Manufacturing.

She is survived by her two sisters, Barbara Jackson, of Paducah and Carolyn Morris, of Mayfield and several nieces and nephews and a host of cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Otelia Diggs Bright; her husband, Rev. Anthony Reeves; Brothers, Thomas, Richard and George Bright and Sister Martha Maddox.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Pastor Grey Pruitt Rev. Anthony Morris, Pastor, Gregg Hussey and Rev. Gloria Lasco officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.

Service information

Dec 20
Visitation
Monday, December 20, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Brown Funeral Home - Mayfield
1223 West Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
Dec 20
Service
Monday, December 20, 2021
12:00PM
Brown Funeral Home - Mayfield
1223 West Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
