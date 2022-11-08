GRAND RIVERS — Olen Eugene Kline, 88, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at his home in Grand Rivers. He was born in Crabbottom, Virginia, on Aug. 24, 1934.
Olen enjoyed being a father, his family, farming, and the outdoors. He was a retired United States Army Veteran and served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He drove a Lewis County school bus for 17 years, and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. For more than 30 years he owned a farm on Jesse’s Run.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Charlotte P. Kline; daughters Charlanna Jane Laws (Jack) of Grand Rivers and Dr. Neva Spencer Coakley (John) of Wichita, Kansas; son, Olen Kline of Fairfax, Virginia; sisters, Barbara Nelson Ahl; Diane Nelson Collins; Linda Kline Arbogast; Rita Kline Sculthrope; Cindy Kline Barkley; brothers Mike Kline and Jeff Kline; eight grandchildren, Olen Ronald Kline, David Eugene Kline, Randall Bennett Kline, Jason Curtis Shock, Jared Christopher Shock, Alexandra Lindsey, India Spencer, and Hayley Spencer; and 11 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Ellis Eugene Kline; parents, Hobert Olen and Neva Virginia Nelson; grandparents that raised him, Ellis and Peachie Bennett; and one brother, Robert Shannon Kline.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church in Smithland. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Officiating will be Dr. Ken Riggins and Rev. Rex Jones.
Services under the direction of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
To plant a tree in memory of Olen Kline as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.