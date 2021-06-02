MURRAY — Odelle Joiner Brown, 99, of Murray, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Brown was born on December 7, 1921, in Lowes to the late James Lynch and Sally (Pease) Lynch. She was a homemaker and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Brown; as well as two sons, Louis Russell Joiner Jr. and David Michael Joiner.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Lou Lyles of Murray and Cheryl Dykes of Paducah; one stepdaughter, Barbara Goodwin and husband Dennis of Asheville, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Kelly Lyles, Jennifer Dykes and Amy Elko; as well as four great-grandchildren, Grant Stoerger, Caleb McClure, Logan Jackson and Henry Stoerger.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Jeff Rudy officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the American Heart Association Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
