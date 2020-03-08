Our loving mother, Nyoka Melva Jean “Sissy” Sullenger, of Paducah was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 6, 2020, at 65 years of age.
Mom loved to shop and collect many things, including angels.
She is survived by her daughter, Samantha McDowell Edmonds (Michael Hoffman) of Paducah; two sons, Thomas McDowell (Kim) of Paducah, and Jamie McDowell (Jessica) of Reidland; one sister, Serena Stalion of Jackson, Tennessee; one brother, Donald Blake, Jr. of Paducah; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Sue Tucker; one brother, Dennis Ray Sullenger; and her parents, Dennis Eugene and Samantha (Turner) Blake.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Tuesday.
Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com
