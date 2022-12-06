Noverta Pullen, née Peoples, was born Sept. 19, 1921, in Paducah. She was the youngest child of John B. Peoples, Sr. and Lona (Webb) Peoples. She passed away on Nov. 30, 2022. Living a blessed 101 years, Noverta loved her extended family and friends and was devoted to the care of others, especially her dear mother. Believing in the importance of education, she attended Lincoln High School until her senior year and was so proud to matriculate from West Kentucky Vocational & Technical School, when it was in Rowlandtown. From there she joined the workforce as a domestic and soon married Thomas Pullen, Jr. and became the mother of Janice and Thomas III (Bubba). With an everlasting faith in God, St. John AME Church was her refuge. When she was unable to attend Sunday service her love of gospel music and TV sermons continued. Noverta was especially talented at making scrumptious desserts including banana pudding, pies, and caramel and coconut cakes. With a special love for children, she saw nothing wrong with spoiling them…a lot. Rowlandtown was a community where everyone knew and respected Ms. Noverta. One of the favorite family gatherings was spending a day at Stuart Nelson Park with Barb’q hot dogs and hamburgers and reminiscing about old times. She loved watching television shows that depicted the western U.S. and dreamed of traveling.
In 1997, she got her chance when Janice and her partner, Marcia took her on a road trip to Seattle, Washington. If it were not for the twisty roads in the mountains she loved it all…except maybe for the plane ride home. Always eager for a new outfit or a gift for one of the kids, she loved it when Carolyn and Janice accompanied her to the mall. Noverta also could not pass up a good garage sale. Many a Saturday morning she and her neighbor would start off at dawn to get an early start. Decorated with a designer’s eye, her apartment of 31 years in Pierce Lackey Court was her “queendom”, her private sanctuary. She loved her huge collection of apples and everything pretty. Keeping up with the news the TV was also on for a fun game show or Judge Judy and T.D. Jakes. Although her neighbors came and went many like Karrol Dunning would describe Noverta: “She’s such a wonderful neighbor, I’d do anything for her, she has such a sweet smile”. Although she moved to Providence Pointe due to declining health, the nurses and aides would comment that Ms. Pullen was a favorite, especially her wry sense of humor and “that smile”. With a taste for good food, she loved going out to Captain D’s or the Olive Garden and savored Carolyn’s holiday meals and when Paul would bring her some mutton or sousemeat.
