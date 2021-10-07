PADUCAH — Novella Wring, 89, of Paducah, died at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Providence Pointe Healthcare.
Novella was born in Graves County on Friday, July 1, 1932, to Claude and Rosie Wallace. She was a retired employee of Kmart and was a long time member of Paducah Holiness Church. She will be remembered as a loving, caring mother, grandmother and friend. She was our angel on earth.
She is survived by her daughters, Wilma Culp (Gary) of Calvert City, Linda Rodgers of LaCenter, Diane Shepherd (Mike) and Janice Cleary (Tim Upton) of West Paducah; her sons, Gene Wring (Debbie) of Paducah, Chuckie Wring of Cunningham and Billy Wring (Janice) of Paducah; 30 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Grady Gilliam Wring; her daughter, Kathy Hayes; her sons, Lynn Wring, James “Bubby” Morris, George Morris, Jr., and Johnny Wring; her parents, Claude Wallace and Rosie Crunch Wallace; her sister, Ruby Salyers; and her brother, Paul Ross. She was also preceded in death by two son-in-laws, Randy Cleary and Donnie Rodgers.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Pastor T.L. Futral and Pastor Judy Warran officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the funeral home.
We would like to thank our caregiver, Donna Wilson, and Providence Pointe Healthcare nurses for loving and taking such great care of our special mother!
