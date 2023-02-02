Norwood Wright, 91, of Paducah and formerly of Livingston County passed away at 10:21 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Norwood was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church and a graduate of Smithland High School. Norwood was retired from Martin Marietta where he worked in the Maintenance Department and Fire Department. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of the #127 Masonic Lodge. Norwood grew up in Livingston County, and was known as “Dagwood” and was a member of the Yellow Dog Hunting Club.

Service information

Feb 3
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, February 3, 2023
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Feb 3
Visitation
Friday, February 3, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
