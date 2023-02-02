Norwood Wright, 91, of Paducah and formerly of Livingston County passed away at 10:21 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Norwood was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church and a graduate of Smithland High School. Norwood was retired from Martin Marietta where he worked in the Maintenance Department and Fire Department. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of the #127 Masonic Lodge. Norwood grew up in Livingston County, and was known as “Dagwood” and was a member of the Yellow Dog Hunting Club.
Survivors include his wife, Hilda Kirk Wright of Paducah; one grand-daughter, Kelsee Henson of Lexington; sister-in-law, Marilyn Hardin of Prescott. Arizona; special friend, Bill Shannon of Paducah; and several cousins.
Preceding in death was his daughter, Kimberly “Kim” Henson; parents, Boyd Wright and Gertrue Hardin Wright; one brother, Hollis Hardin; and a cousin who was like a sister, Patty Shannon.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Summerlin officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. until service time at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Lone Oak First Baptist Church 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001; or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
