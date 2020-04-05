Norman Simison, 80, of Paducah, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehab Center in Metropolis, Illinois.
Mr. Simison was retired from the Florida Highway Department as a machinist and heavy equipment operator.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen Simison of Paducah; three sons; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lola Simison; and a sister.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
