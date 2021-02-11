Norman “Rick” Edwards, 60, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Norman was a Screen Printer for Hultman Signs and a member of Heartland Church in Paducah.
He is survived by his father, Randall Edwards of Ledbetter; two daughters, Nikki (Eric) Gonzales of Paducah, Lyndee (Tres) Biggers of Paducah; one brother, Tony (Ava) Edwards of Mayfield; six grandchildren, Slade, Rocco, Kane, Ren, Mila, Lincoln; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Edwards; one sister, Tracy Edwards.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation of South Dakota, 12151 Avenue of The Chiefs, Crazy Horse, S.D. 57730 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
