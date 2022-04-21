Norman E. Ray, 60, of Paducah, died at 12:23 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Burks Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
He was formerly employed at Herzog Pawn Shop in Paducah.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Hall Ray; two sons, Ricky Hall and Mark Hall, all of Paducah; two daughters, Gabrielle Cecile Cork of Louisville and Gwendolyn Ray of Ohio; his mother, Carolyn Ferguson of Paducah; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; two sisters, Donna Smith of Levittown, Pennsylvania, and Felicity Maxwell of Paducah; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Ferguson; and two brothers.
Services are scheduled for noon Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Fonseco Frazier officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
