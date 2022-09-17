CARMI, Ill. — Norman R. Landers, 54, of Carmi, formerly of Metropolis, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in White County.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Dr. Joe Buchanan officiating.
Norman was an avid fisherman.
Norman is survived by his parents, Linda Landers and Thomas R. Landers; children, Justin Landers, Sierra Walker, and Dakota; a half brother, C.T. Landers; aunts, Phyllis Berger, Gale Van Patten, Tina Bean; companion, Lora Sullivan; niece, Angie (Arron) Bartley; beloved dogs, Eagle, Gunner, Red Bull; great-nieces, Stephanie McGill and Diane Grant; great-nieces, Rose Gwaltney, Ivory Gwaltney, Miah Grant, McKinley Grant; great-great nephews, Dakota Gwaltney, Mason Gwaltney, Christopher Miller; and cousins, Susan Schneider and Amy Harris.
Norman was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leroy and Leona Lindsey; and cousin, Corey Hamilton.
Memorials may be made to help with funeral expenses in care of Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 760, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
